 Cavender’s joins American Cancer Society ‘Together vs. Cancer’

A new American Cancer Society initiative is aiming to bring businesses and their customers together in the common goal of fighting cancer. Together vs. Cancer convenes companies across the country to make it easier for customers to donate while they’re shopping and doing business every day.

Starting April 10 through May 1, 2019, customers can donate at checkout at all 82 Cavender’s stores while they are shopping. Proceeds will help the American Cancer Society fund breakthrough cancer research and life-saving services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer information helpline.

“The best way to fight cancer is to attack it from every angle and that’s what Together vs. Cancer helps the American Cancer Society do,” said Sharon Byers, Chief Revenue, Marketing and Communications Officer for the American Cancer Society. “We’re finding innovative ways to bring customers and businesses into this fight together. Most importantly we want to make it easy for everyone to participate in our mission.”

Cancer is one of the nation’s leading public health concerns. One in 3 people will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. “Cavender’s has partnered with ACS for many years through other programs and we are hopeful our customers will support ‘Together vs. Cancer.’ We are excited about this new initiative with ACS,” says Jennifer Green, Cavender’s Public Relations.

Cavender’s is a family owned and operated western wear retailer out of Tyler, Texas with 82 stores located across 11 states, including Bossier City. Cavender’s is truly a family operation, with Joe, Mike and Clay Cavender involved in the day-to-day operations.