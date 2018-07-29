From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Julian Whittington attended the graduation of 19 deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the FBI-LEEDA course today at the Viking Drive Substation.

The FBI-LEEDA Supervisor Leadership Institute is a cutting-edge, 4.5-day program built for first-line supervisors and middle managers with the goal of enhancing their leadership competencies. The Supervisor Leadership Institute faculty members are senior law enforcement leaders who are committed to passing on their lessons learned.

Attendees were engaged in personality diagnostics, leadership case studies, mentoring, developing your people, performance management, risk management and credibility. This institute is student-centered and rich in facilitated dialogue and group work.

The goal of the LEEDA is to advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information to improve law enforcement management practices through training, education, and networking among police professionals across the United States and beyond.

Photos Courtesy of Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Photo 1:

Three deputies from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office – Lt. Justin Poole, Sgt. Tina Fruge, and Lt. Walt Hollis – received the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award for attending all three LEEDA courses. In the photo (l-r) Lt. Poole; Sgt. Fruge; Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington; Capt. Chris Crain, USDA Forestry Service; Lt. Hollis; and Ron Bayne, FBI-LEEDA.

Photo 2:

FBI – LEEDA Graduating Class