I-20 exit to close for repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Friday, Feb. 9, the I-20 westbound exit ramp to LA 531 — Exit 49 — in Webster Parish will be closed for repairs.

This closure is scheduled to last from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be performed weather permitting.

Alternate Route: Total road closure on Exit 49. ALL traffic will be diverted on I-20 westbound to the Minden-Sibley interchange.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.