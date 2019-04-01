307th Bomb Wing to gain new commander

BARKSDALE AFB, LA — Col. Steven Kirkpatrick, 10th Air Force director of staff, will become the new commander of 307th Bomb Wing during a change of command ceremony here April 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Hoban Hall.

Presider for the ceremony will be Maj. Gen. Ronald B. Miller, 10th AF commander.

“The 307th Bomb Wing has a distinguished history and I feel honored to return where I began my career,” said Kirkpatrick. “I look forward to working closely with Global Strike Command, Eighth Air Force, the 2nd Bomb Wing, and the local Shreveport-Bossier City and Abilene communities. I am blessed for the opportunity to work with the men and women of the 307th Bomb Wing and truly appreciate their sacrifice to this great nation.”

Kirkpatrick replaces outgoing wing commander, Col. Robert W. VanHoy, who is taking a position with Pacific Air Forces Command.

The 307th Bomb Wing, the only bomber wing in the Air Force Reserve Command, has nuclear-certified combat squadrons and also serves as the Air Force’s sole training site for all current and prospective B-52 Stratofortress aircrew. It is the only wing in the Air Force currently running two bomber platforms, the B-52 and the B-1 Lancer.