318 Restaurant Week event gives residents a ‘taste’ of East Bank

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Last Thursday, Dining in the East Bank District event took let hungry locals experience the local restaurants housed at the newest district of Bossier City.

Participants enjoyed samplings of culinary delights from restaurants and breweries in East Bank, such as local beer from Flying Heart Brewing & Pub; house-brewed Bourbon barrel coffee and crack cake from Retro 521 Coffee, Cafe & Venue; authentic, hand-made meatballs from L’Italiano; and a cup of BeauxJax Crafthouse’s famous gumbo.

Flying Heart Brewing co-owner Ben Pattillo tells residents about the beer they’re sampling during the Dining in the East Bank District event last week. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

Eric Allen, a local Bossier business owner and event participant, said it opened his eyes to the restaurants in the area and that he would be frequenting them more often.

“It was great fun. I will have to start making a stop in the morning at Retro 521 for coffee before I go to work now,” he said.

For an additional treat, the Bossier Arts Council hosted a private tour of the East Bank Theater followed by a special East Bank District Scavenger Hunt and an in depth history lesson about downtown Bossier City.

“We want to thank everyone for showing their support for the Dining in The District Food Tour. Building this district has been a labor of love and we are proud to show it off,” said Robin Jones, executive director of the Bossier Arts Council.

Bossier resident and event participant Alex Richardson said he enjoyed learning the historical background about the area in the East Bank District.

Retro 521 Co-owner Kristi Tift tells Dining in the East Bank event participants about her cafe. (Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)

“The Dining in the District was super fun. Along with trying all the tasty treats in the East Bank, it was super cool to get so much historical information about the area, buildings, and businesses,” he exclaimed.

318 Restaurant Week is a unique opportunity for the public to dine at Shreveport and Bossier City restaurants, many offering special menu items. The annual promotion of local restaurants is organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and its partners. This year’s event included lunch and dinner specials at more than 50 participating restaurants as well as 10 one-night-only dining experiences.