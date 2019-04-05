36th Annual Mudbug Madness Festival to be held in downtown Shreveport May 24-26﻿

3SHREVEPORT – Organizers of the 36th annual Mudbug Madness Festival have announced details of the event, which will take place, May 24-26, 2019, at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

Mudbug Madness Festival, sponsored by CenterPoint Energy, features two stages of live music, arts and crafts vendors, and food vendors selling popular Louisiana favorites like boiled crawfish, gumbo, jambalaya, boudin, and more. The festival is organized and presented by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited.

New for the 2019 festival are $5 lunch specials from participating food vendors on Friday, yoga at the Swamp Stage on Saturday morning at 11 a.m., a Friday Happy Hour featuring $3 beverages from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., a greenspace and hangout area with yard games, and the addition of wine spritzers to the list of adult beverage options.

Live entertainment headliners scheduled to perform on the Swamp Stage and the Madness Stage during the 36th annual Mudbug Madness Festival include:

Amanda Shaw, 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 24

Flow Tribe, 9 p.m., Friday, May 24

Kylie Frye, 9 p.m., Friday, May 24

Gerald Delafose and the Zydeco Gators, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25

Nick Lynch, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25

The Molly Ringwalds, 9:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25

Dr. Zog, 9:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25

Chubby Carrier, 6:30 p.m., Sunday, May 26

Chris Breaux and the Six-String Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 26

Shinyribs, 9 p.m., Sunday, May 26

Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs, 9:30 p.m., Sunday, May 26

In addition to hot, boiled crawfish, non-stop live music and vendors selling authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine, the 36th annual Mudbug Madness Festival will feature crawfish eating and calling contests for all ages. The Sportspectrum Mudbug Madness 5K will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, May 24. Runners who participate in the Sportspectrum Mudbug Madness 5K will receive free festival admission on Friday evening with their race bib, as well as free admission to yoga at the Swamp Stage, 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25.

Mudbug Madness Festival is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. Admission is free until 5 p.m. on Friday. Admission is $5 per person after 5 p.m. on Friday and all day long on Saturday and Sunday. Children younger than 7 years of age and all military with ID are admitted free at all times. Free admission for active and retired military is made possible courtesy of Shreveport Regional Airport.

Complete festival details are available at www.MudbugMadness.com.