UPDATE: I-49 North in Caddo Parish reopens

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that I-49 North between LA 3194 (MLK Blvd.) in Shreveport and Mira Myrtis Road has reopened.

DOTD’s emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways. Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather conditions. In addition, DOTD crews will apply salt to any affected bridges and roadways, remove fallen trees from the roadway and close roads as needed.

DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through areas that may be affected by accumulations of ice on the roadways, especially on elevated surfaces. Please be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.