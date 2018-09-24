$63K trailer and ATV stolen from Haughton residence

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are on the lookout for the suspect who stole a large enclosed trailer and an all-terrain vehicle, both valued at $63,000.

The owner lives in the 100 block of Taylor Bend in Haughton and reported that the trailer and ATV were stolen from his driveway where they had been parked, sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 10:30 a.m. the next day. The owner told Bossier patrol deputies who initiated the call that nobody had permission to take the trailer or ATV.

The trailer stolen is a red Forest River 40-foot gooseneck enclosed trailer with the words, “Work and Play” on the sides. The tag is a Louisiana license plate LA/L979872, and the trailer is valued at $47,000. The stolen ATV is a black and orange Polaris Razor 999 CC ATV valued at $16,000.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of these stolen items or additional information about the case, please call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.