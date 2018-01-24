Barbara “Bobbie” Shaub

Haughton, LA – Our precious mother, Barbara V. Shaub, went home to Jesus on January 21, 2018. We praise God for His promise of eternal life and we thank God for the blessing of our parents.

Bobbie will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service. Friends may call upon the family at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA on Thursday, January 25, 2018, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Bobbie was a long time member of Love Chapel United Methodist Church and loved and appreciated her special church friend, Louise Dodson. Bobbie was a member of the Guild of Bossier Medical Center which was later Christus Schumpert Bossier. She began her volunteer work the day the hospital opened and remained loyal until the closing day. This is where she met her forever friend, Sr. Antoninus Martin. She spent many happy hours creating beautiful flower arrangements and baby door bows. Working in the gift shop was her joy.

Bobbie was born on December 3, 1920 in Virginia and grew up in the Richmond area. As a young person she loved to dance, sing, play the guitar and yodel. She was a military wife and set up many beautiful homes for Harry and the girls during his career. Cooking, decorating and gardening filled her days as her children grew. Bobbie was always a room mother, scout leader, or whatever was needed for the activities in which her children were involved.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Shaub, and two sons-in-law, Robert Stevens and James Pierce. She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Stevens, Cheryl Pierce, and Bonnie McGovern (Pat); six grandchildren, Shawn Willett, Reed Burnam (April), Ryan Burnam, Clayton Welch (Melissa), Patrick McGovern (Meredith),

and Sarrah Walton (Seth); and six great grandchildren, JP, Haven, Addison, Titus, Mercy, and Penelope.

Bobbie and her family were blessed with the love and support of the Montclair Park staff: Renee, Melanie, Cindy, JoAnna, Elcena, Wendy, Mary H., Sally, Mary E., Kim, Mary L., Patrina, Francine, Shontae, Nikkie, Raven, Lauvata, Willie, Ken, Linda, Angela, and Amanda.

Bobbie’s favorite song was “You Are My Sunshine”. If ever you hear this little tune, give a little smile for Bobbie. Mom, you will be missed.