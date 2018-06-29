Stanley Russell Clark

Bossier City, LA – A Memorial Service for Stanley Russell Clark, 64, will be held at First Christian Church, 2205 Shed Road, Bossier City, at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 29, 2018, with visitation beginning at 5 pm and a reception following the service.

Stanley was born on May 20, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky. His parents, who predeceased him, were Stewart Clark and Sarah Durham Clark. He was the oldest of three brothers. He grew up in Florida, where he attended school. He enjoyed trains and working on cars and photography. He graduated from Merritt Island High School and earned two Associates Degrees at Brevard Community College. He then entered the Air Force as a Forensic Photographer in 1979. He earned a BS in Management from Park College in 1992.

He met his wife, Stacy, at church when he was stationed in Washington DC. They married on June 22, 1991, and began their life together in San Antonio, Texas. They were stationed in Incirlik Turkey and then at Barksdale Air Base, from which he retired after a 20 year military career. He fiercely loved his wife. They had no children, but loved their dogs deeply.

He was a devout Christian, and an Elder and leader at both Broadmoor Christian Church and First Christian Church of Bossier City, both Disciples of Christ congregations.

After retirement he operated his own computer repair business, User Friendly, and enjoyed working with the Red River Valley N-gineers, a local model train club. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, and were able to visit many places both in this country and abroad.

He passed away on June 23, 2018, after a brief, but heroic struggle with lymphoma. He is survived by his loving wife, Stacy and her parents, Donnell and Norma Harris, his brother, Steve, and brother, Scott and wife, Theresa, his nieces, Andrea Kolody and Jennifer Smith and their families, his nephew, Samuel Clark, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his dogs, Galahad and Percival.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 2205 Shed Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111 or World Vision International, www.wvi.org.