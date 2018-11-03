Obituary – Sarah Anne Lollar

Sarah Anne Lollar

Bossier City, LA – Sarah Anne Lollar, age 17, won her fight with cancer on Sunday, October 28, 2017. Sarah was born in Shreveport, LA to Anna Marie Bellotte-Stovall and Ronnie Lollar on January 26, 2001. She was a senior at Parkway High School, participated on the cross-country team and National Honor Society, and was a black belt in karate. Sarah’s puppy, Molly, stayed by her side throughout her treatments while she was in Memphis.

Services will be on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 2 pm at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, officiated by Dr. Randy Harper. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 3, 2018, 5 – 8 pm, also at Hill Crest.

Sarah is survived by her mother and step-father, Anna and Tony Stovall, as well as her father and step-mother, Ronnie and Bobi Lollar. She is survived by two grandmothers, Hallie Bellotte and Mary Vernell Lollar. She is survived by aunts and uncles, James and Joy Bellotte, Dan Bellotte, Steve and Tammie Bellotte, Paul and Angie Bellotte, and Jan and Mike Overstreet. Sarah is also survived by her step-sisters April Allen and Lacey Fisher, step-brother, Austin Carr, and cousins Rachel Korodan, Nate Bellotte, Bryan David Bellotte, Amy Bellotte, Eric Bellotte, Elizabeth Bellotte, Hannah Grace Bellotte, Justin Rockett, Don Rockett, Evan Hardy, and Leanne Peters.

Sarah was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Wilton L. Bellotte, paternal grandfather, William Lollar, and her cousin Jennifer Bellotte.

Pallbearers will be Nate Bellotte, Bryan David Bellotte, Eric Bellotte, Austin Carr, Evan Hardy and Mike Overstreet. Honorary pallbearer will be Bryan Day.

Sarah’s family would like to thank all of the friends and family who prayed for and supported her during the past 2 ½ years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.