Obituary – Joseph Frank Ryan, Jr.

Benton, LA – A Funeral Mass for Joseph F. Ryan, Jr. is scheduled for 10 AM, Thursday, November 8, 2018 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton, LA. Fr. Karl Jay Daigle will serve as officiant. The family invites all friends to a visitation at the funeral home from 5 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 with a Rosary at 7:30 PM. Additionally, there will be a viewing at the church 1 hour prior to the Mass. Sam Thornton and Donald Littleton will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Rose Marie Olwick and Joseph Frank Ryan, Sr., welcomed Joseph Frank Ryan, Jr. into this world on December 28, 1932 in Toledo, OH.

Joseph was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather with a passion for horticulture. He could grow most anything, but especially had a knack for producing the best tomatoes. His passion also became his livelihood.

Joseph owned and operated Ryan’s Nursery in Shreveport for many years alongside his true love and bride, Patricia. He sold the business and moved to Benton, LA, but not long after that, Twin Lake Garden Center was born, where he again offered his talents by selling fresh produce from his house. Mr. Ryan passed peacefully on November 4, 2018 at the age of 85.

Preceding Joseph in death is his beloved wife Patricia Ann Ryan. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Leonard Ryan with wife Mary, John Ryan, and Robert Ryan with wife Gloria; daughters, Carol Banas with husband Hank, Judy Hrdlicka with husband Tony, and Pam Thomason; brother, William Ryan with wife Vickie; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends- especially best friend Sam Thornton who devotedly stood by Joseph’s side for over 30 years until his passing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial in his honor be made to St. Jude Catholic Church.

