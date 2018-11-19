Obituary – Constance Roe

Constance Roe

Haughton, LA – A life celebration service for Connie Roe was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018 at Central Assembly of God in Haughton, LA. Pastor Ken Richmond will served as officiant. The family received friends on Thursday, November 15, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home.

Dorothy Marie Bonnett and Lloyd George King welcomed Constance Louise into this world on August 16, 1948 in the town of Ogden, UT. Connie worked for the federal government for over 40 years garnering several awards; including The Civilian Award for Outstanding Service and Civilian Employee of the Year.

While she was very proud of her work accomplishments, her favorite job was caring for her family- especially her grandkids. She liked to camp and explore the outdoors with her family. She also had a knack for knitting and crocheting- proven by the many gifts she’s given to family and friends over the years. Her faith had become very important to her in the past few years, and she loved serving through the iCare team at Central Assembly of God. Connie passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2018 at the age of 70.

Preceding Mrs. Roe in death are her parents; one daughter, Rochelle Roe Posey; one brother, Jerry King; and one sister Carolyn Bowdipch. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William Thomas Roe; son, Robert Roe with wife Gwenda; sisters, Alda Barton, Denise Morgan with husband Robert, Michelle Opdahl with husband Kevin, and Jackie Neilson; brothers, Robert King with wife Carol and Ben King with wife Donna; grandchildren, Micheal Roe, Cody Roe, Callie Roe, Elizabeth Atnip and Alaina Atnip; and numerous other nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends.

