Obituary – Ezell Green

Ezell Green

Plain Dealing, LA – Funeral services for Ezell Green, of Plain Dealing, LA were held at Greater New Zion Baptist Church in Benton, LA on Saturday December 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Interment: Cotton Valley Community Cemetery in Cotton Valley, LA.

Mother Ezell Carter Green was born August 12, 1931, the oldest child of the late Daniel and Liza Carter in Porterville, Louisiana. She received her formal education at Hopewell School and later, at Carrie Martin High School.

Ezell’s initial introduction to the Lord was cultivated at Hopewell Baptist Church; however, an inner fire was ignited, and she accepted the “fullness of Jesus and His holy power” in her life and united with St. Paul Church of the Lord Jesus under the leadership of Elder Jimmie Burney, where she was an ordained minister. She was also active in the choir and in charge of the Women’s Day service. She was also involved in the prison ministry at the Bossier Parish Penal Farm. She served her church faithfully until her health began to decline.

Believing God’s word…”And the two shall become one flesh…Ezell and the love of her life Dan Green Sr. were married on December 29, 1046. Six children blessed this union, and later adopted Rhonda Johnson Ezell, worked for Bolinger Builders Supply Co., the United States Post Office, and Memorial Funeral Home for many years.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Daniel and Liza Carter; her husband, Dan Green Sr.; one son, Larry Green; four brothers, Will Daniel, Othen, John, and Billy Carter; and two sisters, Annie Parker and Stella Garrett.

On November 20, 2018, Ezell surrendered her soul and is now present with the Lord. Ezell’s lineage spans five generations. God remained faithful to His word, according to Proverbs 3:16, “Long life is in her right hand.

In her left hand are riches and honor”. Ezell’s riches include: one son, Dan (Hassie) Green, Goshen, Alabama; five daughters, Exie B. Alexander, Indianapolis, Indiana, Doris Baker, Lenora (Eric) Myers, Brenda Jackson, and Rhonda Johnson, all of Plain Dealing, Louisiana; 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

Also left to carry on her legacy are: one sister, Annie (Clinton) Price, Houston, Texas; one brother, Clenell (Patricia) Carter, LA Porte, Texas; her best friend, Mae G. Cooper, Houston, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Lysa Green, Clarksville, Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Estella Bradley, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Joan Froust, Wichita, Kansas; one brother-in-law, Maurice Parker, Houston, Texas; one aunt, Elease Carter, Cotton Valley, Louisiana; and a host of nieces, nephew and friends.