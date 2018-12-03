Obituary – Edward “Spike” Prokopf

Edward “Spike” Prokopf

Bossier City, LA – A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward “Spike” Prokopf was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton, LA. Officiating was Father Karl Daigle. Interment was at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport, LA. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home – Bossier Chapel.

Spike was born October 4, 1946 in East St. Louis, IL and died November 26, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. He retired from the Shreveport Police Department as a Lieutenant. He also worked as a Court Security Officer with the Federal Court. Spike was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. He did volunteer work with various groups and clubs and was also a coach with the Jr. League Bowlers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lucille Prokopf and a son, Michael Prokopf.

Spike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Prokopf of Bossier City, LA; son, Edward F. Prokopf II and wife, Shannon of Bossier City, LA; daughter, Angela Prokopf Moore and fiancé, Billy Lewis of Shreveport, LA; sister, Carol Ann Miller and husband, Robert of Shreveport, LA; and grandchildren, Cameron Prokopf, Collin Moore, Parker Moore and Mason Moore.

Honoring Spike as pallbearers were Chipper Hayes, Paul Robinson, Ronnie Jordan, Willie Lewis, Rick Brown and Larry Brown.