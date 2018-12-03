Obituary – Sharon Kay Bass Swope

Sharon Kay Bass Swope

Bossier City, LA – Sharon Kay Bass Swope joined her Heavenly Father early on Saturday, November 24, 2018. Kay was born on September 12, 1944, at Barksdale Air Force Base. Visitation was held from from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 28, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home – Bossier Chapel. Services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel; officiating was Pastor John Fream of Cypress Baptist Church. Interment followed at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, LA.

Kay graduated from Bossier High School in 1962 where she was a percussionist in the Bossier Band and played the cymbals in the Bossier Marching Band. In 2012, she was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame of Bossier High School. This award was a formal recognition of her achievements in sports, years before women’s athletics were part of public education. She was especially talented in tennis and later an avid and accomplished golfer. Her love of golf was shared with her husband Larry as well as her son and grandson.

Kay’s careers included cosmetology as well as home décor and electrical sales. She owned successful businesses in Bossier City, San Antonio, and Boerne, Texas. Her family was her greatest success story. Kay’s vision of a happy extended family included many special friends, and set an example for others to follow for helping and encouraging others. Her personality was continually enthusiastic, and her outgoing nature made us proud to love her.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Ada and Cecil Bass, and her sister, Cecile Bass Thompson. Kay is survived by her devoted husband and of 44 years, Larry Swope, they would have celebrated their 45th anniversary on November 27, 2018; son, Jeff Wyatt and wife, Kelley; daughter, Gena Ramon and husband, Craig; step-children, Thomas Swope, Richard Swope, Andrea Swope, and Robert Swope; grandsons, Jacob Wyatt, Jose Salazar, and Joshua Salazar; granddaughter, Madison Wyatt; and step-grandson, Zachary. Kay’s surviving siblings are, Sandra Roe, Terry Bass, Judy Taylor (Randy), Mary Cascio (Louis), Ollie Bryan, Sheree Pulley (Lamar), Dean Bass, and Mark Bass (Vicki).

Honoring Kay as pallbearers were Jacob Wyatt, Joshua Salazar, Craig Ramon, Jason Martin, Jodie Rhodes, and Jackson Rhodes. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of the Bossier Parish Sheriff ’s Posse.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Bossier City Firefighters Benevolent Fund, P. O. Box 6479, Bossier City, LA 71171.