Jerry Elizabeth Long

Bossier City, LA – A Graveside Service for Jerry Elizabeth Long, 99, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 17, 2018, at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Ave., Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Carl Rhoads.

Jerry was born October 5, 1919 in Desoto Parish, LA to Charlie Hicks Long and John Jeremy Long, Jr. and passed away December 9, 2018, in Bossier City, LA. She retired from City Service after many years. After moving to Tulsa, OK she became a member of Boston Street United Methodist Church where she was a pillar and was the president of her Sunday School class that she also taught, and was very involved in various ministries and activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Charles Oliver Long and Benjamin Gayle Long and a great-niece, Sara Lane Long Cairns.

Left to cherish her memory is her brother John J. Long of Shreveport, LA; three nieces, Constance Diane Long of Shreveport, LA, Colleen Diane Cairns of Atlanta, GA and Lindsey Sara Cairns of Panama City, FL; a great-niece, Elizabeth Mae Fargerson and a great-great-niece, Olivia Sage Fargerson both of Shreveport, LA.

The family suggests memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 200 E. Stoner Ave., Shreveport, LA 71101.

Any correspondence with the family can be mailed to the Long family, 400 Travis Street, Suite 1701, Shreveport, LA 71101.