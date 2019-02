A-1 Auto Transport is a car shipping operating in Louisiana that would like to extend an opportunity to all qualified Bossier area students that would like to join their scholarship program.

Scholarship programs through A-1 include yearly payouts of $250, $500 or $1,000 to the financial office of the student’s school.

For eligibility to enter, students must have current enrollment at any accredited college, university, high school or trade school. A GPA of 3.0 or higher is also required. If interested in the scholarship through A-1, students may write out an essay in 1,000 words or more about a topic relevant to the auto transport industry. Essays mustn’t be plagiarized and mustn’t be published anywhere online.

Student can send their essays to scholarships@a1autotransport.com by March 10, 2019. Students should include their essays, full name, phone number, mailing address, email address, and school name. The A-1 Scholarship Committee will review all entries and post the winners on the website at the end of March 2019. Winning students are also notified through email.

For those students that miss the 2019 deadline don’t worry because A1 is offering the scholarships on a rolling basis so your essay will be entered for the 2020 program.

For more information, visit http://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.