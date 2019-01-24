Haughton school SRO sustains serious injuries in morning traffic collision

A Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputy directing school traffic in Haughton Thursday morning was injured in a car collision.

Dep. Daniel Golden, school resource officer for T.L. Rodes Elementary School, sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while directing school zone traffic on U.S. Hwy. 80 Thursday morning. He is currently undergoing treatment at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

He was directing school zone traffic just before 7 a.m. when a vehicle heading eastbound struck him. That driver is being questioned by Louisiana State Police, the agency investigating the crash scene.

Buses destined for Platt and Rodes were impacted by the incident and 23 of them were held at Princeton until students could board. They were then escorted by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies to their schools.

Deputy Daniel Golden, SRO T.L. Rodes Elementary School

Dep. Golden, 37, is a 10-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, with service from 2007 to 2012, and then again from 2013 to present. He became a school resource officer this school year.

Dep. Golden and Dep. Thomas Delrie, school resource officer for Platt Elementary, work traffic at the busy entranceway to the two schools on Highway 80 each school day.

“I ask that you keep Dep. Golden and his family in your thoughts and prayers as he begins a road of recovery in front of him,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “School zone safety is something our deputies take very seriously. I encourage all motorists to pay careful attention as we protect the lives of our children, teachers, parents, and deputies.”

Bossier deputies and LSP troopers were on scene soon after the crash and stayed on scene until it cleared around 9 a.m.

[Ed.’s Note: This post was updated from the original post earlier Thursday morning.]