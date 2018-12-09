Accident on Parkway kills 9 year old girl

A 9-year-old was killed in a car crash on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Saturday night.

Bossier City police and fire department personnel responded to a single vehicle accident on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway north of the McDade Street intersection Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m.

A vehicle traveling north bound in the south bound lane on the parkway struck the guardrail. Brooklyn Dunn, nine, who was seated in a safety seat, was ejected from the vehicle. Brooklyn was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department.

Investigators say the driver, a 29-year-old male, was suffering from an unknown medical condition at the time the accident occurred. The driver and another passenger, a 5-year-old female, were transported to LSU hospital for medical treatment. The 5-year-old is in stable condition with minor injuries. The driver is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.