Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has arrested a north Louisiana man on multiple charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

“My Cyber Crime Unit works around the clock to investigate and arrest child predators,” said General Landry. “We remain focused on these efforts in an attempt to prevent innocent children from being exploited.”



Russell Sullivan, 40, of Princeton, was arrested for 15 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children (under the age of 13) and three counts of Obstruction of Justice.

He was arrested and booked into the Bossier Parish Jail as a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bossier Parish Marshal’s Office, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Task Force, and Louisiana State Police.



Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age.