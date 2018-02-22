AG Landry applauds BPSB’s efforts to protect Constitutional rights of students

Applauding the Bossier Parish School Board and Superintendent Scott Smith’s proactive approach to protecting students religious freedom in school, Attorney General Jeff Landry today issued the following statement:

“Earlier this year and in an effort to clarify misconceptions, Congressman Mike Johnson and I released a publication on students’ religious expression in schools. The document was drafted primarily to support those school systems seeking to educate students of their constitutional rights in regards to religious expression. The Constitution makes it very clear: students do not have to surrender their First Amendment rights at the school house door. I commend Superintendent Scott Smith and the Bossier Parish School Board for working diligently to make sure students and teachers are aware of their constitutional rights. Superintendent Smith was the first to distribute our publication, over a month before this lawsuit was filed. Certain individuals who recently sued the School Board suggested policy changes resulted from their lawsuit. That is not only flatly false, but it also is a blatant mischaracterization of how our legal system works. Their lawsuit was essentially moot at the time it was filed.”