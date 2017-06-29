Russell Hedges

rhedges@bossierpress.com

The third annual Airline 7-on-7 tournament is Friday at Freedom Fields.

Airline coach Bo Meeks is excited about seeing what his team can do after a sold performance in the Benton tournament June 16-17.

The Vikings went 4-0 in pool play.

“I thought we had a really good performance in the Benton 7-on-7,” Meeks said. “Our defense played really well in the tournament. Our returners are leading the way and our young defensive backs are really improving.

“We did a lot of good things offensively. (Quarterback) Brad (Fream) continues to improve and the receiving corps is getting better each time out. It is really nice to have Coby McGee back.”

McGee, a receiver and return specialist, got off to a great start last season before suffering a knee injury in Week 3. He missed most of the rest of the season.

Haughton and Benton, which finished fourth in its 14-team tournament, are also competing Friday along with Evangel, Pineville, Captain Shreve, Mansfield, North DeSoto, Lincoln Prep and Calvary.

The teams will be divided into two pools with games starting at 8:30 a.m. There will be a single-elimination tournament starting at approximately 1 p.m.

Parkway won the Benton tournament, but the Panthers aren’t playing in the Airline tournament.

Quarterback Justin Rogers, the Offensive MVP of the Benton tournament, and receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. are at The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Ore.

The Opening Finals is a showcase for the top high school players in the nation in the Class of 2018.