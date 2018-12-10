Airline Student 2 Student program makes a difference

Members of Airline High School’s Student 2 Student (S2S) program have had busy social calendars, welcoming others to the campus, volunteering their time and giving back to others.

Over Thanksgiving break, they learned more about the community when they observed Homelessness Awareness Week at the Providence House in Shreveport.

Providence House addresses the core barriers that lead to homelessness and allows families a chance to start again, find hope and gain independence.

S2S fed and served Providence House families and participated in different activities with the children, including playing games and face painting. S2S also donated clothing, kitchen & bathroom cleaning supplies and toiletries. It was a rewarding and humbling experience for those who attended.

The AHS Student 2 Student (S2S) program then hosted its annual Fall New Student Social at school and everyone had a great time getting to know each other.

New students were matched up with mentors, played games and bonded over food, facts, and fun. Several Airline organizations donated door prizes and gift cards so that each new student would leave with a prize. S2S Sponsors are SMSgt Miller, Mrs. Finimore and Mrs. Patronis.

Airline S2S will host its next new student social in March 2019.