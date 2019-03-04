Airline student chosen to attend prestigious conference at Air Force Academy

Airline High School junior Jackson Shelton will be headed to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Col. the second week of March for an opportunity that will poise him to take a leadership role at his school and his future pursuits.



Shelton is among the Spring 2019 class of the Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program, announced by the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC). The program offers selected students an intensive leadership building experience through a long-standing partnership with the prestigious Air Force Academy.



This year’s student leader team of 10 students attend high schools from Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. They are all students actively involved in the MCEC Student 2 Student Program (S2S) within their high schools.



The S2S goal is 100-percent acceptance of new students as they transition in and out of their new school. Designed with the military child in mind, the program has grown to include all transitioning students. S2S is based on five core values: leadership, academics, service, finding the way and relationships.



Shelton is also a leader in the award-winning Viking Band and AFJROTC programs at Airline High School. He will spend the week talking with influential leaders, sharing ideas and challenges of their local program, and participating in team building activities led by U.S. Air Force Academy cadets and the MCEC Student Programs Team.

