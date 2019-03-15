Airline’s AFJROTC reads to students at Apollo Elementary

The motto of the AFJROTC is to “Develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their community.” In that spirit, Airline High School AFJROTC cadets took time out of their busy schedule to serve the community by visiting Apollo Elementary, where several visiting cadets also attended elementary school, and read to some first grade students.

Cadets visiting were Cadet Colonel Jacob Brown, Cadet Colonel Braydon Deeds, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Chloe Hawkins, Cadet Captain Conner Lee, Cadet Captain Keriann Hollis, Cadet Captain Hannah Huynh, Cadet Charlie Hughes, Cadet Lieutenant Andrew Henry, Cadet Captain Brennan Teutsch, and Cadet Master Sergeant Zachary Warner.

You can see more photos below: