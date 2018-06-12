NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

P — Cameron Odenbaugh, Jonesboro-Hodge

P — Jahida Lewis, Jonesboro-Hodge

P — Sergio Hardwell, Haynesville

P — Tristian French, Haynesville

1B — Jesse Whitten, Jonesboro-Hodge

2B — Drew Huddleston, Jonesboro-Hodge

SS — Noah Collingsworth, Jonesboro-Hodge

3B — Sequinn Hardwell, Haynesville

C — Chance Perry, Ringgold

OF — James Briggs, Jonesboro-Hodge

OF — Ayden Watkens, Jonesboro-Hodge

OF — Dre Hall, Jonesboro-Hodge

Utility — Al Blundell, Jonesboro-Hodge

Utility — Eric Alford, Haynesville

Utility — Draven Hice, Haynesville

Utility — Joh’Lik Madison, Lincoln Prep

Utility — Kameron Hegger, Ringgold

DH — Caleb Lane, Plain Dealing

MVP — Noah Collingsworth, Jonesboro-Hodge

SECOND TEAM

P — Devin Page, Lincoln Prep; LaMarcus Sims, Ringgold; Jaqualyn Jackson, AR; Eric Alford, Haynesville. 1B — Logan Webb, Jonesboro-Hodge. 2B — Spencer Standley, Jonesboro-Hodge. SS — Cadarrius Lewis, Lincoln Prep. 3B — Jamyron Cockerham, Arcadia. C — Jace Sims, Haynesville. OF — Rodger Caskey, Jonesboro-Hodge; Jajuanta Cockerham, Arcadia. Utility — Chris Taylor, Ringgold; Jamal Hill, Arcadia; Winston Lawrence, Arcadia.

HONORABLE MENTION

Plain Dealing — Laraius Oneal, pitcher; Koby Iman, pitcher; Matthew Sullivan, IF. (Note: Rest of HM unavailable).