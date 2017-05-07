NOTE: The All-District 1-4A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

PItcher — Will Hine, Benton, Sr.

Pitcher — Cameron Ross, Benton, Fr.

Pitcher — Hunter Gaston, North DeSoto, Jr.

Pitcher — Colby Sharp, Benton, Jr.

Pitcher — John Volentine, Minden, So.

Catcher — Matt Eskew, Minden, Sr.

Catcher — Austin Eubanks, North DeSoto, Sr.

IF — Garrett Hable, Benton, Jr.

IF — Connor Jack Smith, Benton, Sr.

IF — Peyton Bogan, Northwood, Sr.

IF — Cody Norris, Benton, Jr.

IF — Blakely Welch, Northwood, So.

IF — Jake Thomas, North DeSoto, Sr.

OF — Cameron Dollar, Minden, So.

OF — Demetri Sullivan, Huntington, Sr.

OF — Sam Simmons, Benton, So.

OF — Ashton Richardson, North DeSoto, Sr.

OF — Coleman Nerren, Benton, Sr.

OF — Hal Gatti, Benton, Sr.

Utility — Kaleb Harlow, Bossier, Jr.

Utility — Drew Hudson, Northwood, Jr.

DH — Gerardo Velazquez, North DeSoto, Jr.

DH — Cade Scott, Benton, Fr.

Co-MVPS — Cole Horton, Benton, C, So.; Drake Foster, North DeSoto, CF, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Rangel Miller, Bossier, Jr.; Greg Herman, Minden, Sr. Catcher — Colton McLendon, Northwood, Jr. IF — Cooper Thomas, North DeSoto, So.; Trevor McLean, Minden, Fr.; Luke Bogan, Northwood, Fr.; Peyton Long, Benton, Jr.; Hunter Wilkes, Minden, Jr. OF — Rodney Johnson, Minden, Jr.; Xavier Murphy, Bossier, So.; Hunter Farmer, Northwood, Jr.; Hunter Brossette, North DeSoto, Sr.; Kevin McCuthen, Bossier, Jr.; Andrew Howard, Huntington, Fr. Util — Dimitri McGaugh, Huntington, Fr.; Kentrez Roby, Woodlawn, So. DH — Triston Moore, Northwood, Sr.

HONORALBE MENTION

Northwood — Preston Matlock, Jr.; Conner Johnson, Jr.; Nick Thompson, Sr. Bossier — Chase Bounds, So. North DeSoto — Carson Curtis, So.; Lane Arthur, So.; Hunter Martinez, Sr. Fair Park — Jaderius Graves, Jr.; Terry Page, Jr. Benton — Andrew McPherson, Jr.; Kade Bailey, Jr. Huntington — Willeric Hawk, Jr.