All-District 1-4A football team

Note: The All-District 1-4A team was selected by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Luke Bogan, Northwood
RB — Malik Patterson, BTW
RB — Rykendrick Simpson, North DeSoto
RB — Terrance Cook, Northwood
TE — Damon Wilson, Woodlawn
WR — Bubba Osby, Benton
WR — Aubrey Scott, North DeSoto
WR — Trayon Jones, Northwood
WR — Detravion Brown, Northwood
WR — Brian Stewart, Woodlawn
OL — Jake Maranto, Benton
OL — Jordan Jones, Huntington
OL — Noah Peters, Minden
OL — Johnny Mitchell, North DeSoto
OL — Walker Elkins, Northwood
OL — Vincent Hall, Woodlawn
K — Seth Cranford, Northwood
P — Sam Simmons, Benton
P — EJ Holder, North DeSoto
ATH — Jacareon Lathan, Minden
ATH — Kentrez Roby, Woodlawn
DEFENSE
DL — Cade Waites, Benton
DL — Deandre Frierson, Huntington
DL — Braxton Jackson, Minden
DL — Cooper Thomas, North DeSoto
DL — Armon Coatney, Northwood
DL — Thomas Brown, Woodlawn
LB — Cole Horton, Benton
LB — Chris Norris, North DeSoto
LB — Tyler Lummus, Northwood
LB — Damon Wilson, Woodlawn
DB — Sam Simmons, Benton
DB — De’Anthony Clark, Huntington
DB — Alonzo Combs, Minden
DB — Matt Wisher, North DeSoto
DB — Cameron Kennedy, Woodlawn
ATH — Kyren Brown, Northwood
KR — Trayon Jones, Northwood
OFFENSIVE CO-MVPS — Luke Bogan, Northwood; Trayon Jones, Northwood
DEFENSIVE MVP — Tyler Lummus, Northwood
COACH OF THE YEAR — Jim Gatlin, Northwood
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Jaden Procell, North DeSoto. RB — Keldric Moody, Benton; Lieric Robinson, Minden; Jotavious Morris, Woodlawn. TE — Jackson Illingworth, Benton. WR — Malik Antwine, Benton; Kentavious Jefferson, BTW; Seth Johnson, Minden; Jackson Procell, North DeSoto; Delatrion Moton, Woodlawn. OL — Kamari Clay, BTW; Ja’Darrius Winans, Minden; Lane Arthur, North DeSoto; Cameron Foster, Northwood; Amon Harris, Woodlawn; Thomas Brown, Woodlawn. K — Selvin Cuat, Huntington. P — Seth Cranford, Northwood. ATH — Kelvyion Williams, Huntington.
DEFENSE
DL — Anthony Echols, Benton; Dezione White, BTW; Treamoine Caldwell, Huntington; Amiri Theus, Woodlawn. LB — Bobbie Britton, Minden; AJ Lister, Minden; Levi Shaw, North DeSoto; Armon Harris, Woodlawn. DB — Jeremy Hall, Benton; Nathaniel White, Minden; Zi Crawford, Minden; Jaylon Palmer, Northwood; Khalil Mester, Northwood; Terrell Wilson, Woodlawn. ATH — Jyron Ellis, Woodlawn; Kellen Williams, Huntington. KR — Bubba Osby, Benton; Brian Stewart, Woodlawn.
HONORABLE MENTION
Benton — Jayree Anderson, DB; Trey Winkler, OL; Daylon Ross, DL; Ashur Hall, LB ; Michael Schoth, DB.
Bossier — Daniel Moore, RB; Michael Green, DB; John Flores, OL; Fred Moises, DB; Deandre Summage, ATH.
BTW — Lavorea Burks, TE; Tyquez Plater, LB; Jamarcus Jackson, DL.
Huntington — Shabreion Williams, WR; Edward Clark, LB; Jamar Smith, LB; Michael Moton, DB; Deshun Darnell, DL.
Minden — Jakorien Greenard, DB; Dorrce Eason, LB; Von Johnson, DL; Jaylen Green, DL; Kwesi Corley, Minden; Gavin Jackson, K.
North DeSoto — Logan Leone, WR; Tyler Erario, RB; Nick Burchell, DL; Beau Phillips, LB; Isiah Dennis, DB; Boston Hines, DB; Hayden Procell, DB.
Northwood — Jamaria Bailey, LB; Jacob Vaitkus, OL; Josh Raborn, OL.
Woodlawn — Calvin Martin, WR; Ky’Mandrake Wheaton, OL; Desmond Pennywell, OL; Jordan Douglas, DL; Kendell Jones, DL; Demarcye McCullough, DL; Tyrique Taylor, DB.