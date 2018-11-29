All-District 1-4A football team

Note: The All-District 1-4A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Luke Bogan, Northwood

RB — Malik Patterson, BTW

RB — Rykendrick Simpson, North DeSoto

RB — Terrance Cook, Northwood

TE — Damon Wilson, Woodlawn

WR — Bubba Osby, Benton

WR — Aubrey Scott, North DeSoto

WR — Trayon Jones, Northwood

WR — Detravion Brown, Northwood

WR — Brian Stewart, Woodlawn

OL — Jake Maranto, Benton

OL — Jordan Jones, Huntington

OL — Noah Peters, Minden

OL — Johnny Mitchell, North DeSoto

OL — Walker Elkins, Northwood

OL — Vincent Hall, Woodlawn

K — Seth Cranford, Northwood

P — Sam Simmons, Benton

P — EJ Holder, North DeSoto

ATH — Jacareon Lathan, Minden

ATH — Kentrez Roby, Woodlawn

DEFENSE

DL — Cade Waites, Benton

DL — Deandre Frierson, Huntington

DL — Braxton Jackson, Minden

DL — Cooper Thomas, North DeSoto

DL — Armon Coatney, Northwood

DL — Thomas Brown, Woodlawn

LB — Cole Horton, Benton

LB — Chris Norris, North DeSoto

LB — Tyler Lummus, Northwood

LB — Damon Wilson, Woodlawn

DB — Sam Simmons, Benton

DB — De’Anthony Clark, Huntington

DB — Alonzo Combs, Minden

DB — Matt Wisher, North DeSoto

DB — Cameron Kennedy, Woodlawn

ATH — Kyren Brown, Northwood

KR — Trayon Jones, Northwood

OFFENSIVE CO-MVPS — Luke Bogan, Northwood; Trayon Jones, Northwood

DEFENSIVE MVP — Tyler Lummus, Northwood

COACH OF THE YEAR — Jim Gatlin, Northwood

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB — Jaden Procell, North DeSoto. RB — Keldric Moody, Benton; Lieric Robinson, Minden; Jotavious Morris, Woodlawn. TE — Jackson Illingworth, Benton. WR — Malik Antwine, Benton; Kentavious Jefferson, BTW; Seth Johnson, Minden; Jackson Procell, North DeSoto; Delatrion Moton, Woodlawn. OL — Kamari Clay, BTW; Ja’Darrius Winans, Minden; Lane Arthur, North DeSoto; Cameron Foster, Northwood; Amon Harris, Woodlawn; Thomas Brown, Woodlawn. K — Selvin Cuat, Huntington. P — Seth Cranford, Northwood. ATH — Kelvyion Williams, Huntington.

DEFENSE

DL — Anthony Echols, Benton; Dezione White, BTW; Treamoine Caldwell, Huntington; Amiri Theus, Woodlawn. LB — Bobbie Britton, Minden; AJ Lister, Minden; Levi Shaw, North DeSoto; Armon Harris, Woodlawn. DB — Jeremy Hall, Benton; Nathaniel White, Minden; Zi Crawford, Minden; Jaylon Palmer, Northwood; Khalil Mester, Northwood; Terrell Wilson, Woodlawn. ATH — Jyron Ellis, Woodlawn; Kellen Williams, Huntington. KR — Bubba Osby, Benton; Brian Stewart, Woodlawn.

HONORABLE MENTION

Benton — Jayree Anderson, DB; Trey Winkler, OL; Daylon Ross, DL; Ashur Hall, LB ; Michael Schoth, DB.

Bossier — Daniel Moore, RB; Michael Green, DB; John Flores, OL; Fred Moises, DB; Deandre Summage, ATH.

BTW — Lavorea Burks, TE; Tyquez Plater, LB; Jamarcus Jackson, DL.

Huntington — Shabreion Williams, WR; Edward Clark, LB; Jamar Smith, LB; Michael Moton, DB; Deshun Darnell, DL.

Minden — Jakorien Greenard, DB; Dorrce Eason, LB; Von Johnson, DL; Jaylen Green, DL; Kwesi Corley, Minden; Gavin Jackson, K.

North DeSoto — Logan Leone, WR; Tyler Erario, RB; Nick Burchell, DL; Beau Phillips, LB; Isiah Dennis, DB; Boston Hines, DB; Hayden Procell, DB.

Northwood — Jamaria Bailey, LB; Jacob Vaitkus, OL; Josh Raborn, OL.

Woodlawn — Calvin Martin, WR; Ky’Mandrake Wheaton, OL; Desmond Pennywell, OL; Jordan Douglas, DL; Kendell Jones, DL; Demarcye McCullough, DL; Tyrique Taylor, DB.