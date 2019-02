NOTE: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Rod Stinson, Southwood

Marvin Young, Captain Shreve

T.J. Robinson, Airline

Sadarionne Ellis, Southwood

Kendal Coleman, Captain Shreve

MVP — Rod Stinson, Southwood

COACH OF THE YEAR — Eddie Hamilton, Southwood

SECOND TEAM

Quan Randle, Airline

Jamoria Cooksey, Byrd

Bryce Roberts, Parkway

Dionte Dean, Evangel Christian

K.J. Jones, Captain Shreve

HONORABLE MENTION

Byrd — Kevin Lemons, Nehemiah Lee. Captain Shreve — Alex Dean. Haughton — Kentrell Parker. Parkway — Joey Wiggins, Chase Turner, Gabe Larry. Southwood — Christian Caldwell, Bobby Baker, Daniel Ortiz.