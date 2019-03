All-District 1-5A girls basketball team

NOTE: The All-District 1-5A team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Addison Martin, Captain Shreve

Kennedi Heard, Captain Shreve

Kayla Hampton, Airline

Taralyn Sweeney, Haughton

Raven Johnson, Southwood

MVP — Addison Martin, Captain Shreve

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Mclemore, Captain Shreve

Takaiyah Sweeney, Haughton

Toria Brocks, Airline

Kennedee Shelton, Southwood

Kiayra Ellis, Captain Shreve

HONORABLE MENTION

Airline — Jnhaudika Cook, Anwaar Shihadeh. Captain Shreve — Aaliyah Stevenson, Jalia Redd, Nahja Scott. Byrd — Marynell Myles, Catherine Kirksey. Southwood — Ti’Tiana Glover. Parkway — Madison Collins. Evangel Christian — Danielle Bryant, Cyntoria Cooper. Haughton. Deshounia Davis.