All District 1, Division I boys soccer team

NOTE: The All-District 1-1 team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

GK — Jack Price, Alexandria, Fr.; Reid Robinson, Byrd, Jr.

DEF — Ashton Morris, Airline, So.; Caden Reynolds, Alexandria, Sr.; Carson Jones, Byrd, Sr.; Peter VanHoy, Captain Shreve, So.; Jacob Womack, West Monroe, Sr.

MID — Dylan Comeaux, Alexandria, Sr.; Ethan Patton, Byrd, Sr.; Joseph Lattier, Captain Shreve, Jr.; Josh Nelson, Pineville, Sr.; Lanzel Burton, West Monroe, Jr.

FWD — Dylan Foxworth, Alexandria, Sr.; Daniel Abrego, Byrd, Sr.; Dave Gutierrez, Captain Shreve, Jr.

Overall MVP — Ridha Alkaabi, Mid, Pineville, Sr.

Offensive MVP — Slayte Taylor, Forward, Alexandria, Sr.

Defensive MVP — Zach Clear, Defender, Pineville, Jr.

Goalkeeper MVP — Brandon Cespiva, Pineville, Sr.

Coach of the Year — Greg Comeaux, Pineville

SECOND TEAM

GK — Caleb Cruz, Airline, Sr.

DEF — James Theurs, Alexandria, Sr.; Andrew Bolton, Alexandria, Jr.; Nicky Sepulvado, Byrd, So.; Andrew Pernell, Captain Shreve, Fr.

MID — Eythan Foxworth, Alexandria, Fr.; Nick Jump, Airline, Jr.; Gate Simpson, Captain Shreve, So.; Josue Delgado, West Monroe, Sr..

FWD — Tung Khai, Airline, Jr.; Wes Goines, Captain Shreve, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Alexandria — Abram Banker, Fwd; Noor Isa, Mid; Cameron Baker, Def; Anthony Powell, Def.

Airline — Nathan Grace, Def; Adam Bihler, Mid; Kyne Wilke. Def.

Byrd — Nick Whitton, Def.

Captain Shreve — Patrick Simon, Mid; Andrew Clark, Def.

Pineville — Tate Bratcher, Def; Dylan Buell, Def; William Roche, Fwd.

Southwood — Wesley Calloway, Fwd; Antonio Robinson, Mid; Bradius Broussard, Def.

West Monroe — Eli Fitzgerald, Def; Jackson Ford, Def; Alex Sanchez, Mid.