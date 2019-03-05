All-District 1, Division I girls soccer team

NOTE: The All-District 1-III team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Goalkeeper — Emily Watts, Captain Shreve, So.

Forwards — Ainsley White, Alexandria, Sr.; Ellis Bryan, Byrd, Sr.; McKenzie Foster, West Monroe, So.; Ally Clear, Pineville, Fr.

Midfielders — Courtney Hebert, Alexandria, Sr.; Summer Netterville, Byrd, Sr.; Olivia Hilburn, Captain Shreve, Jr.; Faith Stansbury, West Monroe, Sr.; Reagan Todd, Byrd, Sr.

Defenders — Avery Meeks, Airline, Jr.; Breanna Price, Alexandria, Jr.; Emma Tamplin, Byrd, Jr.; Willow Snider, Captain Shreve, Fr.; Abby Lee, West Monroe, Sr.

OVERALL MVP — Riley Walker, Byrd, Sr.

GOALKEEPER MVP — Emerson Roberts, Byrd, Fr.

OFFENSIVE MVP — Anna Cranford, West Monroe, Sr.

DEFENSIVE MVP — Jessica Boldenow, Byrd, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Goalkeeper — Grace Renois, Pineville, So.

Forwards — Taylor Dixon, Southwood, Sr.; Lindsey Donlan, Airline, Sr.; Kayla Kokemor, Pineville, Sr.; Khiana Roraback, Byrd, Fr.

Midfielders — Madelyn Graham, Byrd, Jr.; Laney Fouts, Captain Shreve, So.; Francy Alvarado, Alexandria, So.; Robin Upchurch, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Kaitlyn McBryrde, Pineville, So.; Mia Leverman, Byrd, So.

Defenders — Katelyn Watts, Airline, Sr.; Lindsey Kelly, Captain Shreve, Jr.; Adele Bihler, Airline, Fr.; Georgia Manzer, Alexandria, Jr.; Georgia Hilburn, Captain Shreve, Sr.; London Gregory, West Monroe, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Airline — Emily Francis, Sr.; Lauren Koertge, Sr.; Elizabeth Newman, Sr.

Alexandria — Katherine Hansen, Sr.; Teresa Scallan, Sr.; ReAnna Sutherland, So.

Byrd — Khyra Roraback, Jr.; Molly Watkins, So.; Emily Witt, Sr.

Pineville — Grace Bell, Sr.; Katie Goins, Sr.; Abigail Marcotte, Jr.

Captain Shreve — Kaitlyn Bordelon, Jr.; Hannah Haworth, Jr.; Marissah Schneider, Sr.

Southwood — Lainey Presley, Jr.; Alisha Thomas, Sr.; Bailey Trammel, Sr.

West Monroe — Aimee Calloway, Jr.; Celeste Hearne, So.; Marleigh Moody, So.; Lexi Warner, Jr.