All-District 1, Division I volleyball team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Tori Ligman, Airline

Abby Ambrose, Ruston

Meg Roeder, Ruston

Emme Cehajic, Byrd

Anna Pody, Ruston

Gabby Patronis, Airline

Carissa Buckland, Byrd

Anna Kate Inman, Ruston

Sarah Hicks, Natchitoches Central

Morgan Little, Byrd

MVP: Zahria “Zee” Lloyd, Airline

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Melanie Willis, Parkway

SECOND TEAM

Abigail Roberts, Captain Shreve

Carley Dark, Natchitoches Central

Brooklyn Brandon, Airline

Brooke Hampton, West Monroe

Anna-Kate Arthur, Natchitoches Central

Alyssa Terry, Ruston

Kate Methvin, Natchitoches Central

Paisley Zika, Airline

Alyssa Colvard, Parkway

Hannah Holbron, Ruston

HONORABLE MENTION

Courtney Clawson, Airline; Caroline Hurd, Byrd; Tori Reich, Captain Shreve; Kailyn Kendrick, Natchitoches Central; Madison Collins, Parkway; Anna Richardson, Ruston; Agnese Poll, West Monroe

— Featured photo is MVP Zahria Lloyd of Airline