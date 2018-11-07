All-District 1, Division I volleyball team

NOTE: The All-District team was selected by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Tori Ligman, Airline
Abby Ambrose, Ruston
Meg Roeder, Ruston
Emme Cehajic, Byrd
Anna Pody, Ruston
Gabby Patronis, Airline
Carissa Buckland, Byrd
Anna Kate Inman, Ruston
Sarah Hicks, Natchitoches Central
Morgan Little, Byrd
MVP: Zahria “Zee” Lloyd, Airline
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Melanie Willis, Parkway
SECOND TEAM
Abigail Roberts, Captain Shreve
Carley Dark, Natchitoches Central
Brooklyn Brandon, Airline
Brooke Hampton, West Monroe
Anna-Kate Arthur, Natchitoches Central
Alyssa Terry, Ruston
Kate Methvin, Natchitoches Central
Paisley Zika, Airline
Alyssa Colvard, Parkway
Hannah Holbron, Ruston
HONORABLE MENTION
Courtney Clawson, Airline; Caroline Hurd, Byrd; Tori Reich, Captain Shreve; Kailyn Kendrick, Natchitoches Central; Madison Collins, Parkway; Anna Richardson, Ruston; Agnese Poll, West Monroe
— Featured photo is MVP Zahria Lloyd of Airline