NOTE: The All-District 1, Division II team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Forwards — Jacob Garrett, Benton, So.; Luke Lemere, Captain Shreve, Jr., Ahmad Ali, Captain Shreve, Jr.; Noah Morranto, Northwood, Jr. Mids — Carter Parks, Benton, Jr.; Josh Valdez, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Christion Milton, Haughton, Sr.; Scott Perez, Parkway, So. Defenders — Jay Sutton, Benton, Sr.; Joseph Lattier, Captain Shreve, Fr.; Tristian Frisk, Haughton, So.; Austin McMillion, Northwood, Jr.; Stoney Butler, Parkway, Sr. Goalie — Alec Melvin, Captain Shreve, Sr.

OVERALL MVP — Will Adcock, Captain Shreve, Jr.

OFFENSIVE MVP — Max Kenyan, Benton, So.

DEFENSIVE MVP — Parker Smith, Captain Shreve, Jr.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Brett Barker, Captain Shreve

SECOND TEAM

Forwards — Sean Loftin, Benton, Jr.; Gabe Smith, Captain Shreve, Jr.; Ammar Hezam, Parkway, Jr.; Alex England, Haughton, Sr. Mids — Reece Brooks, Benton, Jr.; Treveon Larkins, Haughton, Fr.; Zach Ricker, Parkway, Sr.; William Bradford, Captain Shreve, So. Defenders — Zach Haegele, Benton, Jr.; Gage Simpson, Captain Shreve, Fr.; Chase Gurtner, Haughton, Jr.; Josiah Weaver, Parkway, Jr. Goalie — Jesse Wendt, Parkway, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Benton — Dylan Plunkett, Henry Smith, Dakoyta Howell, Isaac Ford, Anthony Garcia. Haughton — Kyle Burns, Korbin Schmidt. Northwood — Ethan Reyes. Parkway — Quinn Butler, Arturo Motalvo, Nathaniel Lightburn, Kevin Rivers-Castillo. Captain Shreve — Dave Guiterez, Jackson Wiley, Sheldon Welker, Talon Young.