NOTE: The All-District 1, Division II team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Forwards — Logan Mullins, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Aubrey Burkhardt, Parkway, So.; Ciara White, Haughton, Sr. Outside Mids/Wings — Robbi Upchurch, Captain Shreve, So.; Annalee Ward, Benton, So.; Parker McClung, Haughton, Sr. Center Mids — Charly Upchurch, Captain Shreve, Sr.; Breanna Bundy, Benton, Jr.; Morgan Ersoff, Parkway, Sr. Defenders — Anna Claire Cook, Captain Shreve, Fr.; Lynnse Terhune, Benton, Sr.; Ashlyn Hanna, Parkway, Jr.; Shayla Lee, Benton, Sr.; Paige Ramey, Haughton, Sr. Goalie — Caroline Brakeville, Captain Shreve.

OVERALL MVP — Hailey McGhee, Benton, Jr.

OFFENSIVE MVP — Mary Helen VanHoy, Captain Shreve, Jr.

DEFENSIVE MVP — Madelyn Elliott, Haughton

SECOND TEAM

Forwards — Kelsie Payne, Captain Shreve, Jr.; Faith Ingles, Parkway, So.; Georgia Carroway, Benton, So. Outside Mids/Wings — Laura Leigh Lawrence, Captain Shreve, Fr.; Jessica Venegoni, Benton, Sr.; Genet Leist, Haughton, Sr. Center Mids — Lisette Tunek, Parkway, Fr.; Shelby Watson, Haughton, So.; Gracie Currence, Haughton, So. Defenders — Aimee Calloway, Captain Shreve, Fr.; Marissah Schneider, Captain Shreve, So.; Savanna Sedberry, Benton, Sr.; Alexus Ybarra, Benton, Fr.; Lauren Brooks, Haughton, Sr.; Annagrace Hale, Parkway, Fr. Goalie — Skylar Roberson, Benton, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards — Brittany McCullough, Northwood. Outside Mids/Wings — Katrina Green, Woodlawn, So. Center Mids — Taylor Krista, Northwood, Sr.; Tatum Barton, Northwood. Defenders — Kaycee Estes, Parkway, Jr.; Heather Landry, Parkway, Fr.; Shelby Bungard, Northwood; Ashley Bush, Northwood. Goalie — Tori Lunsford, Haughton, Jr.