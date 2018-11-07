All-District 1, Division II volleyball team

NOTE: The All-District 1, Division II team was selected by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Reanna Crumpler, Haughton
Arielle Emanuel, Haughton
Ashlyn Gilmore, Haughton
Mia McWilliams, Haughton
Mia Moorhead, Caddo Magnet
Addy Parker, Northwood
Kimberly Rogers, Caddo Magnet
COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Ginn, Haughton
MVP: Ki’Avian Johnson, Caddo Magnet
SECOND TEAM
Kristen Boothe, Northwood
Brandy Getter, Northwood
Peyton Reeder, Benton
Madison Sommers, Caddo Magnet
Christina Summers, Benton
Kaylee Swiger, Haughton
Taylor Williams, Haughton
HONORABLE MENTION
Amber LaBeau, Caddo Magnet; Lacey Patrick, Northwood; Taralyn Sweeney, Haughton; Hannah Voss, Benton