All-District 1, Division II volleyball team

NOTE: The All-District 1, Division II team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Reanna Crumpler, Haughton

Arielle Emanuel, Haughton

Ashlyn Gilmore, Haughton

Mia McWilliams, Haughton

Mia Moorhead, Caddo Magnet

Addy Parker, Northwood

Kimberly Rogers, Caddo Magnet

COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Ginn, Haughton

MVP: Ki’Avian Johnson, Caddo Magnet

SECOND TEAM

Kristen Boothe, Northwood

Brandy Getter, Northwood

Peyton Reeder, Benton

Madison Sommers, Caddo Magnet

Christina Summers, Benton

Kaylee Swiger, Haughton

Taylor Williams, Haughton

HONORABLE MENTION

Amber LaBeau, Caddo Magnet; Lacey Patrick, Northwood; Taralyn Sweeney, Haughton; Hannah Voss, Benton