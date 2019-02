All-District 1, Division III girls soccer team

NOTE: The All-District 1, Division III team was selected by the district’s coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Forwards — Carson King, Franklin Parish; Erin Thurman, North DeSoto; Mackenzie Williams, North DeSoto; Kynli Cunningham, North DeSoto.

Defenders — Gracie King, Franklin Parish; Madison Banks, North DeSoto; Emily Burford, North DeSoto; Sophia Keen, North DeSoto; Alexis Palmer, North DeSoto.

Midfielders — Kierra “Turtle” Clark, Franklin Parish; Carlie Bankston, Franklin Parish; Aubrey Kuntz, North DeSoto; Leah Waters, North DeSoto.

Goalie — Sara Beth Putch, North DeSoto.

OVERALL MVP — Sara Beth Putch, North DeSoto

OFFENSIVE MVP — Kynli Cunningham, North DeSoto

DEFENSIVE MVP — Gracie King, Franklin Parish

COACH OF THE YEAR — Katie Jayde Cunningham, North DeSoto

SECOND TEAM

Forwards — Avery Banks, Franklin Parish; Jessica Sanchez, Woodlawn.

Defenders — Marina Ortega-Reyes, Bossier; Emily Taylor, Bossier; Shakevia Bryant, Franklin Parish; Emme Blackwell, Franklin Parish; Alayna Griffith, North DeSoto

Midfielders — Rehgan Henderson, Franklin Parish; Mason Mathews, North DeSoto; Kayla Cornet, North DeSoto; Katrina Green, Woodlawn.

Goalies — Abby Williams, Franklin Parish; Rayklin Young, Woodlawn.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards — Rebecca Washington, Bossier; Tyra McMahon, Franklin Parish; Aaliya Johnson, Franklin Parish; Ricki Newton, Wossman; Kanisa Mack, Wossman.

Defenders — Meredith Thomas, Franklin Parish; Andriana Gipson, Wossman; Jasman Henderson, Wossman.

Midfielders — Cierra Stowe, Bossier; Kelsey Ferrington, Franklin Parish; Alize Williams, Woodlawn; Laterrika Thompson, Wossman; Keara Crowe, Wossman.

Goalies — Jocelin Alvarado, Bossier; Ashunti Layton, Wossman.