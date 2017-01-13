National Wear Red Day® — February 3, 2017 — is a day of heart disease awareness and the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to wear red, raise their voices, know their cardiovascular risk and take action to live longer, healthier lives.

Wear Red Day is part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign to increase awareness of heart disease — the leading cause of death for women — and to inspire women to take charge of their heart health.

The grassroots campaign has since grown into a vibrant national movement as more women, men, celebrities, healthcare professionals, and philanthropists embrace and elevate the cause of women and heart disease.

HOW CAN I PARTICIPATE IN WEAR RED DAY?

Participate in National Wear Red Day by asking your employees to donate $5 to wear red and jeans on Friday, February 3, 2017 or on a day of your choosing. Raise awareness and funds while helping to lower the rate of heart disease in the next generation of women.

Turn Your Work Place RED by lighting the exterior of your building red and sharing our message. Wearing red isn’t just for people. It’s for buildings, bridges, parks, and landmarks, too. This year, you can help Northwest Louisiana Go Red in a big way by thinking on a grand scale.

WHO DO I CONTACT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WEAR RED DAY?