American Rose Center holds groundbreakings

The American Rose Society held two important groundbreakings on Friday April 5, 2019for the Great Garden Restoration Project of the American Rose Center.

This is a five-year plan to completely renovate and redesign “America’s Rose Garden”, which will tell the story of the Rose in America when complete.

The Groundbreaking of the Great Garden Restoration Project and “First Circle” is the beginning of a commitment of the American Rose Society National Board of Directors. The groundbreaking was held as part the board meeting and planning conference of the American Rose Society National Board of Directors. The groundbreaking marks the beginning of the first garden work, as all other work to this point has been preparation for beginning construction of new gardens.

(IMG_5156 – Photo provided courtesy ARS – Left to right: Dr. Jim Hering, President Emeritus, ARS; Ward Bryant, Architect for the project, Whitlock & Shelton; Jon Corker, Executive Direct, ARS; Marilyn Wellan, GGR Project Coordinator and Past President of the ARS; Bob Martin, current ARS President).

Members of the local Lions Clubs also broke ground on their Ability Ramp, Lions Pavilion and Lions Gate which will improve access for people with disabilities to the gardens. This area will feature a sensory garden with many native plants, a seating area and information on the history of the Lions Club. This is a Legacy Lions Club Project in celebration of their Centennial Birthday. This garden is important to the American Rose Center as it adds both access from the Klima Rose Hall and the garden road into the gardens for those with disabilities.