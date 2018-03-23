ANECA Federal Credit Union will host its fifth annual Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA, a free family Easter event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at AC Steere Park.

“Every year, this event gets bigger and better,” said ANECA CEO Stephanie Sievers. “Last year, we hid a little over 20,000 eggs. This year, we are upping our game and hiding 25,000 eggs.”

Easter egg hunts will be divided by age and run in heats until all the eggs are found.

In addition to the egg hunts, there will be photos with the Easter Bunny, a live petting zoo, bounce houses, and some awesome food trucks.

“We believe by bringing the people of the SBC together, we will continue to grow as a

community. ANECA is all about making the SBC better” adds Sievers. Hosting free community events like Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA and Pictures in the Park (in the fall) are some of ANECA’s ways of giving back.

ANECA is a not-for-profit credit union headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana and is dedicated to helping their community thrive and their Members meet their financial goals. They put people before profit because they’re “different that way.”