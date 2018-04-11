Military children will be the guests of honor at Bossier Schools’ annual ‘Purple Up Day’ celebration Friday afternoon.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Haughton Middle School, located at 250 Champion Shores in Haughton. The public is invited to attend and encouraged to wear purple.

A Governor’s Proclamation will be presented and Harrison Voigt, a senior at Haughton High School, will be the keynote speaker. A number of military dignitaries, including Col. Ty Neuman, 2d Bomb Wing Commander, and local officials will be in attendance.

There will also be special performances by the Haughton Middle School band and a drill team presentation.

“Our goal with ‘Purple Up Day’ is to give voice to the thousands of military children not only in Bossier Parish, but in Louisiana as well,” said Georgette Price, DoDEA Grants and Military Services Manager for Bossier Schools. “By wearing purple in their honor, we are saying ‘we know you make sacrifices as well as your parents and we are grateful for those sacrifices.”

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices they make and the challenges they overcome.

Nationally, “Purple Up! For Military Kids” is a day for DoDEA Communities to wear purple to show support and thank military children for their strength and sacrifices. Wearing purple is a visible way to show support and thank military youth for their strength and sacrifices.

Purple indicates that all branches of the military are supported; Air Force blue, Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, and Coast Guard blue all thought to combine together as a single color, purple.