Pictured left to right: Cartez Deon Theus, Cardarious Houston, and Dontavian Walker.

Another suspect is in custody and one is still at large for robbing a man while armed with a stun gun.

Dontavian Walker, 17, was arrested Monday evening in Shreveport.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested 19-year old Cartez Deon Theus April 27 for the robbery which occurred Saturday at the Budget Inn in the 2600 block of East Texas Street last month.

Theus along with 18-year-old Cardariuos Houston and Dontavian Walker face armed robbery charges for robbing a 65-year-old man inside his room at the Budget Inn. Detectives have secured arrest warrants for both Houston and Walker.

The three suspects who were also staying at the Budget Inn robbed the victim of his cellphone and debit card. The victim was also forced to reveal his personal identification number for the debit card leading the suspects to withdraw more than $800 from the victim’s bank account. The victim was not injured.

Houston remains at large. He is described as a black male, about 5’5” tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who can help police locate Houston is asked to contact Bossier City Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. They can also submit web tips via the Bossier Crime Stoppers website – bossiercrimestoppers.org. Persons who contact Crime Stoppers are reminded they may remain totally anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.