Area officers graduate BSO’s training academy

Nineteen recruits from 10 law enforcement agencies graduated from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing Friday, Nov. 16.

The recruits from Class 019 officially became certified P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards and Training) law enforcement officers and will report to their respective agencies for follow-on training and assignments.

The guest speaker was Louisiana State Representative Dodie Horton, District 9, who encouraged the new deputies and officers in their roles to serve with the utmost of professionalism, care and respect.

The academy is hosted by Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Recruits learn officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force and much more.

Class President David Thomas Silvers, Springhill Police Department, presented a special plaque on behalf of the class to Sheriff Whittington. Maj. Bruce Teutsch, Academy Director, spoke of the outstanding team of instructors serving at the academy, which includes Capt. Al Langley, Lt. Sarah Rhodes, Lt. Mickey Rellin, Sgt. Clint Robins, Sgt. Robert Teague, Sgt. Jeremy Haas, Dep. Kenny Viola, and Mrs. Mabria Grosjean.

Four awards were presented to the recruits. Officer Benjamin Shaw of the Many Police Department received the Firearms Proficiency Award, while

, and Deputy Cheryl Avery of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office won the Academic Award.

The graduating class of BPSTA Class 019 is:

Bossier City Police Department

Stephen Anthony Comeaux, Jr.

Kristie Marie Means

Anthony Michael Miller

Kevin Sosa

Bossier City Marshall’s Office

Colton James Crook

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Cheryl Lynette Avery

Joel Ranson Freeman

Richard Chase Harris

Matthew Ryan Keenan

Patrick Kurt Laurent

Roger DeShawn Ruffin

Timothy William Vargo

LSU Shreveport Police Department

Derrick Collin Phelps

Many Police Department

Benjamin Thomas Shaw

Minden Police Department

Jason Kyle Smith

NSU Police Department

William Craig Rachal, Jr.

Ruston Police Department

Dustin Brandt Barton

Springhill Police Department

David Thomas Silvers

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office

Jacob Ray Winiarski

This class was the first academy class to complete its instruction under the new state mandate of 16-weeks of training. The academy held its first graduation in 2009, and more than 340 recruits have been trained to become POST-certified law enforcement officers over the past seven years at the Bossier Parish academy. The next academy class will begin in February.