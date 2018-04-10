North Louisiana’s largest day of giving is just around the corner.

On May 1, the Community Foundation’s Give For Good event is back for its fifth installment. After raising $1.6 million for area nonprofits in 2017, this online giving challenge returns with a record 212 participating organizations.

On Give For Good day, everyone is a philanthropist. Donations large and small pour in over the 24-hour giving window as donors select the causes they care about. While fun and excitement may not be the first words that come to mind when one thinks about philanthropy, this event makes fundraising much more engaging. Supporters can watch the live leaderboard throughout the day and root for their favorite charities as they climb to the top. Organizations can also earn bonus dollars through the Lagniappe Fund, which amplifies gifts and also awards more than $25,000 in prizes.

In the past four years, Give For Good has raised $6.3 million for community programs.

“We have had such a positive experience with Give For Good over the last few years!” says Britney Lee, director of Noel Community Arts Program. This will be the organization’s fifth year participating. “This annual day of giving serves as our organization’s chief fundraiser and consistently feels surrounded by tons of resources and support.”

Many of the organizations now consider Give For Good a large part of their annual fundraising efforts and continue to come up with creative ways to stand out on the big day.

To be a part of Give For Good visit giveforgoodnla.org, search for a cause or organizations, add them to an online cart, and check out in one easy process. All gifts are tax deductible and a receipt will be emailed.

A list of events and open houses where the community can explore the work being done in the community is available at giveforgoodnla.org/events.

To learn more, visit giveforgoodnla.org.