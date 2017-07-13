Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested three persons for their involvement in a burglary at a residence near Cypress Black Bayou last week. Detectives are continuing their investigation in this case that involved a house that they say was specifically targeted in the burglary; they say more arrests are pending.

Arrested:

Isean K. McDaniel , 20 of Waskom. Was arrested on 7/10/2017 and charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and home invasion. His total bond is $60,000.00

Joshua C. Mauldin , 17, of Waskom. Was extradited from Texas and booked on 7/12/2017. He was originally sought for Principal to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, an additional charge of Principal to Home Invasion. His total bond is $170,000.00.

Christopher D. Anderson, 24, of Shreveport. Was arrested by the Shreveport Police Department on 7/11/2017 at a home in the 1900 block of Alexander as a fugitive from Bossier Parish. Anderson was booked into the Bossier Max on one count of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and one count of Home Invasion. His total bond is set at $200,000.00

Arrest Warrants Issued:

Leonard “Leo” Hendricks, 21, of Shreveport. Wanted for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and home invasion. Hendricks was at the home in the 1900 block of Alexander but fled and was able to allude capture. He is believed to be in the company of a female who may also face charges for her role in the incident in Benton on 6/28/2017.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office reported that on June 28 around 2:20 p.m., suspects identified as three black males in their late teens or early 20s forcibly entered a residence at the 1800 block of Glen Cove Dr. in Benton. They manhandled the resident, tied him up, and then searched the house for valuables. As they departed, another person was driving to the residence, and that person provided detectives with information about the suspects’ identity and the truck they were driving.

Detectives tracked down surveillance video of that truck as it pulled into the parking lot of the Country Corner store on the corner of Linton Road and Parks Road just a few moments later and were able to determine the truck belonged to Peyton Jones. He was arrested on July 3 after he admitted to being involved in the planning and execution of the crimes.

If anyone has any information on this case please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’ Office at (318) 965-2203.

Detectives are aggressively continuing their investigation and expect arrests for the other black suspect who forced his way into the residence and any others involved. U.S. Marshals Service; Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office; Shreveport Police Department and Waskom Police Department are assisting Bossier Sheriff’s Office in this case.