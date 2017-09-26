“The ART of Theatre” exhibit opens in BPCC’s Donna Service Art Gallery

The Art Faculty at Bossier Parish Community College is proud to announce “The ART of Theatre,” a new exhibit in the Donna Service Gallery (Building A), on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas St., Bossier City, LA.

The exhibition runs now through Friday, October 20 and is free and open to the public. The Gallery hours are 8:30 am – 2:30 pm Monday through Friday.

With more than fifty works of set models, designs, costumes, props, recreated masterworks, production stills, masks, and assorted renderings, the show features the works of faculty and students of BPCC’s Theatre Program. The collection includes drawings, paintings, 3-D designs, and assorted stage craft.

Jonathon Offutt, instructor of communications and theatre at BPCC, has the largest body of work in the show, with all manner of media, styles, and items featured.

“Thanks to BPCC’s Art Department, theatre majors, faculty and staff for all their help in producing this fun and exciting exhibit. I was fortunate to have such wonderful and inspiring instructors of theatre during my academic career. They are always in my heart and mind when I design and create. I also feel very fortunate that I am able to share, educate and inspire the eager minds of BPCC students, and be able to practice The Art of Theatre.”

Additional faculty and students are represented in the exhibition. These works provide an in depth and revealing look into the work behind some of the theatre’s great productions, including shows as diverse as Spring Awakening, Seussical the Musical, Moulin Rouge, and The Game’s Afoot.

“The Art of Theater is the result of our division’s desire to connect with other divisions on campus to show students that academics and creativity are interwoven and necessary to one another,” said Vicky Dennis, dean of BPCC’s Liberal Arts division. “We are thrilled to present the hard work and dedication to the arts of our sister division, Communication and Performing Arts, in this showcase of the glory of theater.”

A public reception for the exhibition will be held on Wednesday, September 27th from 11:30 AM – 1 PM.



Also included in those being celebrated at the reception will be Creative Arts Connection artists, whose work is featured in the Learning Commons (BPCC Library), also in Building A.

“We are happy to display work by artists from the Creative Art Connection group in the Learning Commons (both 1st and 2nd floors),” says Lily Thompson, BPCC art instructor. “I hope the variety of styles and the professional quality of the artwork inspires both students and faculty alike. It also gives BPCC the opportunity to create more relationships with the surrounding community.

For more information, contact BPCC’s Liberal Arts division at 318-678-6041.