Arthur Ray Teague Parkway boat ramp still closed

Even though water levels have receded along the Red River, the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Recreation Areas docks are still closed for cleanup.

The Red River Waterway Commission has reopened the majority of the public boat ramps along the Red River now that water levels have started to recede.

But both the Teague Parkway Recreation Areas and the North Caddo docks remain closed until cleanup is completed.

In addition, the downstream ramp at the Teague Parkway Recreation Area in Bossier City and the boat ramp at the Brouillette Recreation Area in Avoyelles Parish are closed because of current construction projects at these sites.

Additional cleaning and repairs on the docks may be necessary to accommodate the launching process. Boaters may experience delays in launching caused by temporary closures of the ramps during these periods. Cooperation from boaters is appreciated during the clean-up efforts.

The Red River Waterway Commission observes defined river stages within its district to determine the status of public boat ramps.

For more information, visit www.redriverwaterway. com.