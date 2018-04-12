Asbury to host night market event Saturday

Asbury United Methodist Church will light up the night with its new night market.

Attendees will have a magical shopping experience as they walk beneath thousands of Christmas lights, browsing the various booths and products on display. The marketplace will open Saturday, April 14, from 4pm-9pm at Asbury United Methodist Church, located at 3200 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

This free event will feature more than 80 market style vendors, food, kids activities, and more. There will also be live music, covered seating area and free parking.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/560022457703265/.