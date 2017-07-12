Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the identity of suspects who committed an attempted burglary at a business in the 5900 block of Highway 80 in Princeton on June 26.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a medium to thin build wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a polo type shirt. There is no description of the second suspect who was driving the light colored 4 door SUV.

Around 8:40 P.M. on June 26, the suspect cut off a padlock at the business, he never entered the business. He can be seen looking into the door of the business on the video that was provided to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office by the business. The vehicle is a light colored 4 door SUV that has black rims and chrome styled running boards with a large sticker on the back window.

If anyone has any information on these suspects or the vehicle they used please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.